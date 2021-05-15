Delaite goes distance as Liberty drops Kennesaw State, 3-1

Published Friday, May. 14, 2021, 11:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

For the second consecutive week, Liberty left-hander Trevor Delaite pitched a complete game, lifting the Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls, Friday evening at Stillwell Baseball Stadium.

After going the distance in a 4-0 win over Kennesaw State last Friday, Delaite allowed the Owls one run on four hits over the full nine innings this evening. The senior left-hander struck out three and did not walk a batter in running his record to an ASUN-leading 9-1 and recording his fourth complete game of the year.

Catcher Gray Betts plated Liberty’s first run of the game with an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch to give the Flames a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

Shortstop Cam Locklear was the only player in the game with two hits and drove in Liberty’s final run of the game with a single in the ninth.

Liberty defeats Kennesaw State for the fourth consecutive game and moves 18-1 in ASUN Conference play. The Flames have won seven games in a row and improve to 34-11 overall. Kennesaw State falls to 12-7 in the ASUN and 26-18 overall.

Related

Comments