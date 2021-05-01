Dante Valve Company will invest $1.9 million to increase production at its facility in Norfolk

Dante Valve Company will invest $1.9 million to add 10,000 square feet to its facility in Norfolk to increase production and better serve its East Coast customers.

Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, Nevada, and Texas for the project, which will create 40 new jobs.

“Dante Valve’s continued investment in Hampton Roads sends a clear message that manufacturers know they have a strong partner in our Commonwealth,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “A Mid-Atlantic location with close proximity to the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk positions the company to reach target markets and better fulfill the needs of its customers. We thank Dante Valve for expanding again in Virginia and look forward to building on our strong partnership in the years to come.”

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., Dante Valve Company is the manufacturer of Danco pressure relief valves used primarily in naval applications, including aircraft carriers, submarines, and other vessels.

The company is also a factory-authorized loose assembler for Kunkle Valve safety relief valves and industrial products, a distributor of automatic pressure and temperature regulators, and a distributor of fittings and flanges for the United States Navy and commercial uses. Dante Valve opened its Norfolk operation in 2007.

“We are proud to support the growth of Dante Valve, which has thrived in Norfolk for more than a decade,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company offers quality manufacturing jobs that benefit the regional economy and residents of Hampton Roads, and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will help ensure Dante Valve has the skilled workforce to meet its needs as production expands.”

“Dante Valve is eager to expand our operation in Norfolk,” Dante Valve President Lisa Dante Papini said. “The Commonwealth of Virginia, and specifically the Hampton Roads area, has a strong talent base that aligns with our company’s requirements. Virginia’s business-friendly policies also factored into our decision.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk to secure the project for the Commonwealth and will support Dante Valve Company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Norfolk’s strategic location and role as home to the world’s largest naval station, as well as an international shipping hub for commerce and trade, provides advantages for manufacturing and distribution of valves and maritime products,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth C. Alexander, PhD. “We appreciate Dante Valve’s continued confidence in Norfolk, the $1.9 million investment and adding 40 jobs to support our economy, which will benefit not only the Ballentine area, but our entire city.”

“I am extremely pleased that Dante Valve Company is investing and expanding in our community,” said State Sen. Lionell Spruill, Sr. “As a family-owned business, the company understands the commitment to community and appreciates the value of good jobs in a region that is both innovative and diverse.”

“I’m so thrilled that Dante Valve Company is expanding its presence in Norfolk, creating jobs and bringing critical investments to our community,” said Del. Jay Jones. “Thank you to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the City of Norfolk for their commitment to securing good-paying job opportunities for our city. I look forward to our continued partnership as we work to expand economic opportunity for every family in Norfolk.”

