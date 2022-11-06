Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Nov. 7-11

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone between mile marker 116 and mile marker 119, in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the westbound lanes, daily, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 111, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Underground cable installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 1694 (Branchlands Boulevard) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) — Pipe repairs/installation. Lanes closed in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 708 (Secretarys Road). Drivers should follow detour signs directing them around the work daily. Project completion date, Nov. 18, weather permitting.

(NEW) Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect the road to be closed between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Castleberry Court in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily. Drivers should watch for detour signs utilizing U.S. 250 to Route 635 (Miller School Road), to Route 688 (Midway Road), ending at Burchs Creek Road, south of the closure. Burchs Creek Rd. should reopen December 16, weather permitting.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Signal installation for diverging diamond interchange. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the final pavement striping and traffic signal work is under way. During that time traffic will detour as follows:

S. 250 Westbound through traffic will use I-64 East to Exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250.

S. 250 Eastbound through traffic will use I-64 West to Exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250.

I-64 Eastbound to U.S. 250 Westbound traffic will use I-64 East to Exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250.

I-64 Westbound to U.S. 250 Eastbound traffic will use I-64 West to Exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250.

One lane of U.S. 250 will reopen to traffic in the new configuration under the bridges by 5 a.m. Nov. 13. The traffic shift will be completed and all lanes reopened to traffic no later than 5 a.m. Nov. 14. Motorists traveling on U.S. 250 east of Charlottesville while the traffic shift is under way should anticipate encountering congestion and delays and allow additional time to reach their destination. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Drivers should use caution and be alert for workers near the roadway. Expected project completion is February, 2023.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday flaggers will control traffic through the intersection while the traffic signals at the intersection are removed and pavement striping is completed. Drivers should anticipate brief delays during traffic stoppages and congestion in the vicinity of the project. The traffic switch will be complete and the flagging operation removed by 3 p.m., at which time traffic will use the roundabout for all movements through the intersection. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour for the remainder of construction. Expected project completion date is February, 2023.

City of Charlottesville

Interstate 64 Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 125, in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) Mowing operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (Eastern Bypass), between U.S. 15 (Eastern Bypass ramp) and U.S.17 (Eastern Bypass) in the northbound lanes.

S. 17 (Route 17 Spur) between Route 672 (Blackwell Road) and U.S. 17 (East Lee Highway ramp) in the southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile 16 and mile marker 33, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 17 (Winchester Road) between the Interstate 66 eastbound ramp and U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) between Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) and the Prince William County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) in the southbound lanes, daily. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone between Route 612 (James City Road) and Foothills Lane, in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and the ramp at Route 48 (Skyline Drive), Monday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between U.S 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive), in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.