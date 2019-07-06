Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of July 8-12

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

Route 601 (Old Garth Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1601 (Meriwether Drive) and Route 1636 (Holkham Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Various Routes – Traffic signal improvements. Expect brief lane closures. Follow flagger and police direction between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. at the intersections listed below:

· Monday: Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Glenmore Way

· Monday: Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) at District Avenue and Cedar Hill Road

· Tuesday: Route 654 (Barracks Road) at Route 656 (Georgetown Road)

· Tuesday: Route 250 (Ivy Road) near Kirtley Lane

· Wednesday: Route 250 (Ivy Road) at Farmington Drive

· Thursday: Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) at Fifth Street Station Parkway

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of Route 3/522 bridge over Route 15/29. Expect lane closures in both directions Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road) – Pavement patching from Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road) to Business Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Repairing Route 723 (Ashville Road) bridge over I-66. Expect westbound lane closures starting at 8 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday. Lane closures may be in place during the times listed below:

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Wednesday

· 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

· 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations in both directions between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35. Be alert for right shoulder closures Monday through Friday eastbound between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and westbound between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880

(Lord Fairfax Road):

· Through early August, drivers should expect daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29. The inside left turn lane from northbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 may also be closed during the day.

· The contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions for the majority of the project.

Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) to Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through July 19.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Resurfacing operations northbound from Route 836 (Harpers Run Road) to Bealeton and southbound between Bealeton and the Stafford County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through July 19.

Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Business Route 15/17/29 to about 0.5-mile south of Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through July 19.

Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 844 (Fayetteville Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through July 19.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Northbound lanes closed at Route 676 (Riley Road) at noon July 8 through Aug. 2. Use Route 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall, then using I-66 east to Gainesville.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Northbound left lane briefly closed for sign work near Route 643 (Meetze Road) Monday evening as part of “Cut The Hills” project.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

(NEW) Route 686 (Landmark Road) – Pipe installation between Route 629 (Bull Run Mountain Road) and Route 628 (Logans Mill Road). Road closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging near Old Reservoir Road.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey construction signs and parking restrictions. The northern section of parking near Route 605 and the spaces near the bus shelter are closed. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Greene County

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning operations between Route 625 (Goose Pond Road) and the Rockingham County line. Right lane and right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 601 (Bumpass Road) – Resurfacing operations from Greenes Corner Road to Kentucky Springs Road. Expect lane closures Monday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 619 (New Line Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 522 (Cross County Road) to the Goochland County line. Expect lane closures Thursday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 661 (Crewsville Road) – Resurfacing operations from Paynes Mill Road to Copper Line Road. Expect lane closures Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 663 (Owens Creek Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 522 (Cross County Road) to Route 611 (Octagon Church Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) – Rehabilitating bridge over White Creek. Road closed to through traffic through mid-August. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 688 (Holland Creek Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 208 (Courthouse Road) to Route 250 (Three Notch Road). Expect lane closures Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Installation of traffic devices between Route 601 (Flat Run Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect flagging operations in both directions from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Mobile pavement patching operations between Route 719 (Belmont Road) and the Spotsylvania County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pipe replacement just north of Route 641 (Fodderstack Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

