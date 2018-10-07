Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Oct. 8-12

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Overnight bridge work at the following locations:

· Westbound at mile marker 107. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

· Eastbound at mile marker 108. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

· Eastbound at mile marker 114. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Both directions on the Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) bridge over I-64 between mile marker 119 and 120. Expect lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· Westbound at mile marker 124. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Wednesday.

· Westbound at mile marker 126. Right lane closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Wednesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound pavement patching at the following locations:

· Between mile marker 103 to 105. Right lane and VDOT Memorial entrance and exit ramp closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

· Between mile marker 106 and 108. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

· Between mile marker 114 and 116. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

· Between mile marker 126 and 127. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

· Between mile marker 129 and 131. Right lane closed Tuesday from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection between mile marker 102 and 104. Right lane closed in both directions from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) to the Louisa County line. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Bridge repairs at Jacks Branch between Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) and Route 648 (Clarks Tract). Expect lane closures nightly Sunday through Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Bridge inspection over the Rivanna River near Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect lane closures in both directions Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Bridge inspection over the Rivanna River near the Fluvanna County line. Expect lane closures in both directions Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 626 (James River Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 627 (Porters Road) to Route 20 (Scottsville Road). Expect lane closures Wednesday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 707 (Blair Park Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Lickinghole Creek. Expect daytime flagging operations. Road closed to through traffic nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

Route 717 (Secretarys Sand Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over South Fork of the Hardware River. Road closed to through traffic Aug. 6-Dec. 14. Use alternate routes.

(NEW) Route 1084 (Wind River Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 614 (Garth Road) to the dead end. Expect lane closures Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1085 (River Ridge Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1084 (Wind River Road) to the dead end. Expect lane closures Wednesday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 3/522 (Germanny Highway) – Milling operations in both directions between the town of Culpeper and Croftburn Farm Road. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Milling operations between Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday Morning

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday

· 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

· 6:00 pm to 1:00 pm Sunday

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Eastbound guardrail repairs at mile marker 19. Right shoulder closed Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Guardrail repairs in both directions at mile marker 32. Eastbound right shoulder closed from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Westbound guardrail repairs near mile maker 21. Right shoulder closed Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 672 (Blackwell Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Cedar Run. Road closed to through traffic Oct. 9-Nov. 30. Use alternate routes.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 688. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 724 (Sage Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 731 intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 616 (Union Mills Road) – Emergency pipe replacement at Steger Creek. Road closed to through traffic between Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 600 (South Boston Road). Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) – Utility work between Route 608 (Wilmington Road) and Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Greene County

Route 631 (Haneytown Road) – Replacement of bridge over Haneytown Creek. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion in mid-February 2019.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement patching at mile marker 147. Right lane closed Tuesday from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 657 (Apple Grove Road) – Replacement of bridge over Cub Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion Nov. 22.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road briefly closed in both directions Sunday at 7 a.m. between Gordonsville Municipal Airport and Route 706 (Pickett Road). Expect delays of up to 10 minutes while crews run an overhead utility line across the road.

Rappahannock County

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations on the mountain pass from 0.3-mile east of the Page County line to about three miles east of the Page County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging with a pilot vehicle Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Contractor working to install temporary median crossover. Expect lane closures in each direction Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Westbound traffic anticipated to switch to eastbound left lane Monday afternoon. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion July 2019.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

