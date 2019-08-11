Court Square Theater welcomes Russell Moore & The IIIrd Tyme Out
Court Square Theater welcomes the bluegrass band Russell Moore & The IIIrd Tyme Out to the stage Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 pm.
Fronting one of the most popular bands in bluegrass history, Russell Moore is the International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) most awarded Male Vocalist of the year. In addition, the band is celebrating nearly 25 years as one of the most influential groups in modern bluegrass. Since its inception in 1991, the band has received more than 50 industry accolades, including being named IBMA’s Vocal Group of the Year seven consecutive times.
The band consists of five musicians and singers who are seasoned in the sounds of bluegrass: Russell Moore (guitar, lead vocals), Wayne Benson (mandolin, vocals), Keith McKinnon (banjo, vocals), Dustin Pyrtle (bass), and Nathan Aldridge (fiddle).
Court Square Theater hosts Russell Moore & The IIIrd Tyme Out Wednesday, Sept. 25. Doors open at 6 pm, with the show beginning at 7 pm. Tickets are $19 advance and $23 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.
Court Square Theater Music Series 2019 Lead Sponsor is James McHone Jewelry, with additional support from Series Sponsor VMRC.
Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg
