Court Square Theater hosts Ralph Stanley II & Clinch Mountain Boys Jan. 17
Court Square Theater welcomes Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 pm.
Playing more than 200 shows a year, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys are an audience favorite at festivals, clubs, arenas, amphitheaters, country fairs and wherever the blue bus might take ‘em! The 2020 tour marks Ralph II’s 25th year in bluegrass music.
In 2002, Ralph II earned his first Grammy along with his father Dr. Ralph Stanley for their collaboration with Jim Lauderdale on Lost in the Lonesome Pines. Ralph II is an accomplished songwriter, with six solo albums under his belt, along with the highly acclaimed duet album, Side by Side, with his father .
Doors open at 6 pm, with the show beginning at 7 pm. Tickets are $18 advance and $21 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.
Court Square Theater Music Series 2020 Lead Sponsor is James McHone Jewelry, with additional support from Series Sponsor VMRC.
Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg.
