connor norby homers in triple a debut in norfolk tides loss
Connor Norby homers in Triple-A debut in Norfolk Tides loss

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides (71-71) fell to the Durham Bulls (80-62), 9-2, Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Bulls clinched the season series over the Tides with their 11th win.

The most exciting highlight of the night for the Tides was Connor Norby making his Triple-A debut for the Tides. On the first pitch he saw from Bulls starter Yonny Chirnos, Norby blasted it over the left-center field monster wall to give the Norfolk their only lead of the game.

The Bulls went on to score nine unanswered runs, including five runs coming on three homers. Joe Hudson and Josh Lowe each hit two-run homers in the second, while Tristan Gray launched his league leading 31st home run in the third to make it 6-1.

Durham went on to score three more runs through the fifth inning. Norfolk scored only one more run for the remainder of the game when Yusniel Diaz blasted his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning, putting the final score at 9-2, Durham.

Game two of the series is set for the Tides tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The Tides have announced RHP Grayson Rodriguez as their probable, while Durham has not named a starter yet. Neither team has announced their starting pitcher probables for the remainder of the week.

