Connolly, Graves reintroduce legislation to preserve 6-day postal delivery

Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Sam Graves (R-MO) introduced a bipartisan House Resolution to preserve six-day mail delivery, including Saturday delivery, by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

H.Res. 54 expresses the sense of the House of Representatives that the USPS should take all appropriate measures to preserve a vital component of our Nation’s long-standing Universal Service Standard, Saturday Mail Delivery. A similar Graves-Connolly resolution introduced in the 115th Congress had broad bipartisan support with 258 cosponsors.

“Time and again Congress has shown that it would not support cutting mail delivery from six to five days, and for good reason,” said Congressman Connolly. “Eliminating a critical competitive advantage like Saturday mail delivery would kick off a vicious cycle of increasing volume reductions, service standard degradation, and customer alienation. It would be foolish for the administration to relitigate this debate.”

“Millions of Americans depend on the Postal Service to be their lifeline to the outside world,” Congressman Graves said. “Rural areas, like much of North Missouri, would face devastating effects from eliminating six-day mail delivery. Small businesses could be forced to endure costly delays in delivery, which would result in lost revenue. Individuals could miss paying bills or receiving necessities they’ve ordered like prescription medication. There’s no doubt that the USPS needs to make changes to be viable, but it’s critical that they maintain six-day delivery for the health of our rural communities.”

Text of the resolution is available here.

