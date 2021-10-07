Comedian Whitney Cummings announced for Paramount Theater date

Published Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, 7:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Paramount Theater welcomes stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer and director Whitney Cummings for her Touch Me Tour on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Hailed as “the reigning Queen of American stand-up,” Cummings is one of the preeminent comedic voices currently working. Best known for creating and starring in the NBC series Whitney, she also co-created and co-wrote the Emmy-nominated CBS comedy series 2 Broke Girls.

In 2019, Cummings launched her own podcast titled “Good For You” and debuted her fourth stand-up special, Can I Touch It? on Netflix. Previous specials have debuted on HBO and Comedy Central including her first one-hour stand-up special, Money Shot, which premiered on Comedy Central in 2010 and was nominated for an American Comedy Award.

On the big screen, Cummings was last seen in Unforgettable for Warner Bros. She also co-wrote and directed the feature film The Female Brain, where she starred alongside Sofia Vergara, James Marsden, Lucy Punch, Toby Kebbell, Cecily Strong, Beanie Feldstein, and Blake Griffin.

Past feature film credits include The Wedding Ringer, Made of Honor, and The Ridiculous Six. Whitney has appeared in such series as Undateable, Workaholics, Maron, and the Comedy Central Roasts, which have solidified her presence in comedy television.

Tickets for this event are on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be reserved by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.