Chris Graham talks ACC, NXT, more on ‘Mark Moses Show’

Published Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, 5:08 pm

The “Mark Moses Show” is joined by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press to get his thoughts on Gators-Miami, the new ACC Network, Andrew Luck retiring from the NFL and how NXT will now be broadcast on USA this fall.

Listen to The Mark Moses Show weekday afternoons from 3-6 pm on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & sportsradio1560.com.



