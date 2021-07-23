Chris Graham: My 2021 Preseason All-ACC Ballot
Back from Charlotte from the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff, I’m just in under the deadline to get my 2021 Preseason All-ACC Ballot in for consideration.
Stats below are from the 2020 season.
Top Line
- Player of the Year: Sam Howell, UNC
- ACC Champion: Clemson
Offense
- QB: Sam Howell, UNC: 92.3 PFF grade, 3,586 passing yards, 68.1 % completion rate, 30TD/7 INT, 179.1 pass efficiency rating
- RB: Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest: 75.5 PFF grade, 732 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 5 rushing TDs
- RB: Mataeo Durant, Duke: 75.5 PFF grade, 817 rushing yards, 6.8 yards per carry, 8 rushing TDs
- WR: Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest: 92.6 PFF grade, 62 catches on 87 targets, 4 drops, 926 receiving yards, 14.9 yards per catch, 8 receiving TDs
- WR: Emeka Emezie, NC State: 75.6 PFF grade, 47 catches on 69 targets, 3 drops, 738 receiving yards, 15.7 yards per catch, 5 receiving TDs
- WR: Billy Kemp IV, Virginia: 73.9 PFF grade, 67 catches on 97 targets, 5 drops, 644 receiving yards, 9.6 yards per catch, 1 receiving TD
- TE: James Mitchell, Virginia Tech: 73.5 PFF grade, 26 catches/42 targets, 2 drops, 16.7 yards per catch, 4 receiving TDs
- All-Purpose: Keytaon Thompson, Virginia: 236 snaps, 65.8 PFF grade, 234 yards rushing, 6.0 yards per carry, 3 rushing TDs, 98 yards receiving, 14.0 yards per catch, 3 receiving TDs,
- OT: Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech: 593 snaps, 85.7 PFF grade, 9 QB pressures on 246 pass snaps
- OT: Jordan McFadden, Clemson: 744 snaps, 83.5 PFF grade, 16 QB pressures on 420 pass snaps
- OG: Caleb Chandler, Louisville: 657 snaps, 75.1 PFF grade, 9 QB pressures on 341 pass snaps
- OG: Chris Glaser, Virginia: 734 snaps, 69.1 PFF grade, 11 QB pressures on 432 pass snaps
- C: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia: 718 snaps, 71.1 PFF grade, 15 QB pressures on 426 pass snaps
Defense
- DE: Myles Murphy, Clemson: 423 snaps, 85.4 PFF grade, 20 QB pressures, 5 sacks
- DE: Jordan Domineck, Georgia Tech: 391 snaps, 77.8 PFF grade, 28 QB pressures, 4 sacks
- DT: Calijah Kancey, Pitt: 398 snaps, 80.4 PFF grade, 26 QB pressures, 2 sacks
- DT: Bryan Bresee, Clemson: 430 snaps, 69.2 PFF grade, 26 QB pressures, 4 sacks
- LB: Cam Bright, Pitt: 529 snaps, 78.7 PFF grade, 20 QB pressures, 8 sacks, 39 tackles/9 assists
- LB: James Skalski, Clemson: 294 snaps, 73.8 PFF grade, 8 QB pressures, 2 sacks, 29 tackles/9 assists
- LB: Nick Jackson, Virginia: 648 snaps, 70.8 PFF grade, 24 QB pressures, 4 sacks, 74 tackles/21 assists
- CB: Josh DeBerry, Boston College: 606 snaps, 77.1 PFF grade, 47 pass targets, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 76.6 NFL rating
- CB: Garrett Williams, Syracuse: 877 snaps, 75.3 PFF grade, 67 pass targets, 2 INT, 7 PBU, 96.2 NFL rating
- S: Nolan Turner, Clemson: 570 snaps, 79.0 PFF grade, 33 pass targets, 3 INT, 1 PBU, 48.9 NFL rating, 49 tackles/9 assists
- S: Tanner Ingle, NC State: 259 snaps, 76.4 PFF grade, 15 targets, 0 INT, 1 PBU, 106.5 NFL rating, 24 tackles/6 assists
Special Teams
- PK: B.T. Potter, Clemson: 83.4 PFF grade, 61/62 XP/XPA, 18/23 FG/FGA, 8/10 40+, 2/3 50+
- P: Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt: 90.2 PFF grade, 44.7 yards per punt/43.3 yard net, 24/53 inside 20, 8/53 returned
- Specialist: Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech: 73.0 PFF grade, 25.6 yards per kick return
Atlantic Division
- Clemson
- NC State
- Boston College
- Louisville
- Florida State
- Wake Forest
- Syracuse
Coastal Division
- Virginia
- North Carolina
- Miami
- Virginia Tech
- Pitt
- Duke
- Georgia Tech