Chris Graham: My 2021 Preseason All-ACC Ballot

Published Friday, Jul. 23, 2021, 11:54 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Back from Charlotte from the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff, I’m just in under the deadline to get my 2021 Preseason All-ACC Ballot in for consideration.

Stats below are from the 2020 season.

Top Line

Player of the Year: Sam Howell, UNC

Sam Howell, UNC ACC Champion: Clemson

Offense

QB: Sam Howell, UNC: 92.3 PFF grade, 3,586 passing yards, 68.1 % completion rate, 30TD/7 INT, 179.1 pass efficiency rating

92.3 PFF grade, 3,586 passing yards, 68.1 % completion rate, 30TD/7 INT, 179.1 pass efficiency rating RB: Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest: 75.5 PFF grade, 732 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 5 rushing TDs

75.5 PFF grade, 732 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 5 rushing TDs RB: Mataeo Durant, Duke: 75.5 PFF grade, 817 rushing yards, 6.8 yards per carry, 8 rushing TDs

75.5 PFF grade, 817 rushing yards, 6.8 yards per carry, 8 rushing TDs WR: Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest: 92.6 PFF grade, 62 catches on 87 targets, 4 drops, 926 receiving yards, 14.9 yards per catch, 8 receiving TDs

92.6 PFF grade, 62 catches on 87 targets, 4 drops, 926 receiving yards, 14.9 yards per catch, 8 receiving TDs WR: Emeka Emezie, NC State: 75.6 PFF grade, 47 catches on 69 targets, 3 drops, 738 receiving yards, 15.7 yards per catch, 5 receiving TDs

75.6 PFF grade, 47 catches on 69 targets, 3 drops, 738 receiving yards, 15.7 yards per catch, 5 receiving TDs WR: Billy Kemp IV, Virginia: 73.9 PFF grade, 67 catches on 97 targets, 5 drops, 644 receiving yards, 9.6 yards per catch, 1 receiving TD

73.9 PFF grade, 67 catches on 97 targets, 5 drops, 644 receiving yards, 9.6 yards per catch, 1 receiving TD TE: James Mitchell, Virginia Tech: 73.5 PFF grade, 26 catches/42 targets, 2 drops, 16.7 yards per catch, 4 receiving TDs

73.5 PFF grade, 26 catches/42 targets, 2 drops, 16.7 yards per catch, 4 receiving TDs All-Purpose: Keytaon Thompson, Virginia: 236 snaps, 65.8 PFF grade, 234 yards rushing, 6.0 yards per carry, 3 rushing TDs, 98 yards receiving, 14.0 yards per catch, 3 receiving TDs,

236 snaps, 65.8 PFF grade, 234 yards rushing, 6.0 yards per carry, 3 rushing TDs, 98 yards receiving, 14.0 yards per catch, 3 receiving TDs, OT: Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech: 593 snaps, 85.7 PFF grade, 9 QB pressures on 246 pass snaps

593 snaps, 85.7 PFF grade, 9 QB pressures on 246 pass snaps OT: Jordan McFadden, Clemson: 744 snaps, 83.5 PFF grade, 16 QB pressures on 420 pass snaps

744 snaps, 83.5 PFF grade, 16 QB pressures on 420 pass snaps OG: Caleb Chandler, Louisville: 657 snaps, 75.1 PFF grade, 9 QB pressures on 341 pass snaps

657 snaps, 75.1 PFF grade, 9 QB pressures on 341 pass snaps OG: Chris Glaser, Virginia: 734 snaps, 69.1 PFF grade, 11 QB pressures on 432 pass snaps

734 snaps, 69.1 PFF grade, 11 QB pressures on 432 pass snaps C: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia: 718 snaps, 71.1 PFF grade, 15 QB pressures on 426 pass snaps

Defense

DE: Myles Murphy, Clemson: 423 snaps, 85.4 PFF grade, 20 QB pressures, 5 sacks

423 snaps, 85.4 PFF grade, 20 QB pressures, 5 sacks DE: Jordan Domineck, Georgia Tech: 391 snaps, 77.8 PFF grade, 28 QB pressures, 4 sacks

391 snaps, 77.8 PFF grade, 28 QB pressures, 4 sacks DT: Calijah Kancey, Pitt: 398 snaps, 80.4 PFF grade, 26 QB pressures, 2 sacks

398 snaps, 80.4 PFF grade, 26 QB pressures, 2 sacks DT: Bryan Bresee, Clemson: 430 snaps, 69.2 PFF grade, 26 QB pressures, 4 sacks

430 snaps, 69.2 PFF grade, 26 QB pressures, 4 sacks LB: Cam Bright, Pitt: 529 snaps, 78.7 PFF grade, 20 QB pressures, 8 sacks, 39 tackles/9 assists

529 snaps, 78.7 PFF grade, 20 QB pressures, 8 sacks, 39 tackles/9 assists LB: James Skalski, Clemson: 294 snaps, 73.8 PFF grade, 8 QB pressures, 2 sacks, 29 tackles/9 assists

294 snaps, 73.8 PFF grade, 8 QB pressures, 2 sacks, 29 tackles/9 assists LB: Nick Jackson, Virginia: 648 snaps, 70.8 PFF grade, 24 QB pressures, 4 sacks, 74 tackles/21 assists

648 snaps, 70.8 PFF grade, 24 QB pressures, 4 sacks, 74 tackles/21 assists CB: Josh DeBerry, Boston College: 606 snaps, 77.1 PFF grade, 47 pass targets, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 76.6 NFL rating

606 snaps, 77.1 PFF grade, 47 pass targets, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 76.6 NFL rating CB: Garrett Williams, Syracuse: 877 snaps, 75.3 PFF grade, 67 pass targets, 2 INT, 7 PBU, 96.2 NFL rating

877 snaps, 75.3 PFF grade, 67 pass targets, 2 INT, 7 PBU, 96.2 NFL rating S: Nolan Turner, Clemson: 570 snaps, 79.0 PFF grade, 33 pass targets, 3 INT, 1 PBU, 48.9 NFL rating, 49 tackles/9 assists

570 snaps, 79.0 PFF grade, 33 pass targets, 3 INT, 1 PBU, 48.9 NFL rating, 49 tackles/9 assists S: Tanner Ingle, NC State: 259 snaps, 76.4 PFF grade, 15 targets, 0 INT, 1 PBU, 106.5 NFL rating, 24 tackles/6 assists

Special Teams

PK: B.T. Potter, Clemson: 83.4 PFF grade, 61/62 XP/XPA, 18/23 FG/FGA, 8/10 40+, 2/3 50+

83.4 PFF grade, 61/62 XP/XPA, 18/23 FG/FGA, 8/10 40+, 2/3 50+ P: Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt: 90.2 PFF grade, 44.7 yards per punt/43.3 yard net, 24/53 inside 20, 8/53 returned

90.2 PFF grade, 44.7 yards per punt/43.3 yard net, 24/53 inside 20, 8/53 returned Specialist: Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech: 73.0 PFF grade, 25.6 yards per kick return

Atlantic Division

Clemson NC State Boston College Louisville Florida State Wake Forest Syracuse

Coastal Division

Virginia North Carolina Miami Virginia Tech Pitt Duke Georgia Tech