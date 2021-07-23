first bank  

Chris Graham: My 2021 Preseason All-ACC Ballot

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Jul. 23, 2021, 11:54 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

chris graham accBack from Charlotte from the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff, I’m just in under the deadline to get my 2021 Preseason All-ACC Ballot in for consideration.

Stats below are from the 2020 season.

Top Line

  • Player of the Year: Sam Howell, UNC
  • ACC Champion: Clemson

Offense

  • QB: Sam Howell, UNC: 92.3 PFF grade, 3,586 passing yards, 68.1 % completion rate, 30TD/7 INT, 179.1 pass efficiency rating
  • RB: Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest: 75.5 PFF grade, 732 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 5 rushing TDs
  • RB: Mataeo Durant, Duke: 75.5 PFF grade, 817 rushing yards, 6.8 yards per carry, 8 rushing TDs
  • WR: Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest: 92.6 PFF grade, 62 catches on 87 targets, 4 drops, 926 receiving yards, 14.9 yards per catch, 8 receiving TDs
  • WR: Emeka Emezie, NC State: 75.6 PFF grade, 47 catches on 69 targets, 3 drops, 738 receiving yards, 15.7 yards per catch, 5 receiving TDs
  • WR: Billy Kemp IV, Virginia: 73.9 PFF grade, 67 catches on 97 targets, 5 drops, 644 receiving yards, 9.6 yards per catch, 1 receiving TD
  • TE: James Mitchell, Virginia Tech: 73.5 PFF grade, 26 catches/42 targets, 2 drops, 16.7 yards per catch, 4 receiving TDs
  • All-Purpose: Keytaon Thompson, Virginia: 236 snaps, 65.8 PFF grade, 234 yards rushing, 6.0 yards per carry, 3 rushing TDs, 98 yards receiving, 14.0 yards per catch, 3 receiving TDs,
  • OT: Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech: 593 snaps, 85.7 PFF grade, 9 QB pressures on 246 pass snaps
  • OT: Jordan McFadden, Clemson: 744 snaps, 83.5 PFF grade, 16 QB pressures on 420 pass snaps
  • OG: Caleb Chandler, Louisville: 657 snaps, 75.1 PFF grade, 9 QB pressures on 341 pass snaps
  • OG: Chris Glaser, Virginia: 734 snaps, 69.1 PFF grade, 11 QB pressures on 432 pass snaps
  • C: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia: 718 snaps, 71.1 PFF grade, 15 QB pressures on 426 pass snaps

Defense

  • DE: Myles Murphy, Clemson: 423 snaps, 85.4 PFF grade, 20 QB pressures, 5 sacks
  • DE: Jordan Domineck, Georgia Tech: 391 snaps, 77.8 PFF grade, 28 QB pressures, 4 sacks
  • DT: Calijah Kancey, Pitt: 398 snaps, 80.4 PFF grade, 26 QB pressures, 2 sacks
  • DT: Bryan Bresee, Clemson: 430 snaps, 69.2 PFF grade, 26 QB pressures, 4 sacks
  • LB: Cam Bright, Pitt: 529 snaps, 78.7 PFF grade, 20 QB pressures, 8 sacks, 39 tackles/9 assists
  • LB: James Skalski, Clemson: 294 snaps, 73.8 PFF grade, 8 QB pressures, 2 sacks, 29 tackles/9 assists
  • LB: Nick Jackson, Virginia: 648 snaps, 70.8 PFF grade, 24 QB pressures, 4 sacks, 74 tackles/21 assists
  • CB: Josh DeBerry, Boston College: 606 snaps, 77.1 PFF grade, 47 pass targets, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 76.6 NFL rating
  • CB: Garrett Williams, Syracuse: 877 snaps, 75.3 PFF grade, 67 pass targets, 2 INT, 7 PBU, 96.2 NFL rating
  • S: Nolan Turner, Clemson: 570 snaps, 79.0 PFF grade, 33 pass targets, 3 INT, 1 PBU, 48.9 NFL rating, 49 tackles/9 assists
  • S: Tanner Ingle, NC State: 259 snaps, 76.4 PFF grade, 15 targets, 0 INT, 1 PBU, 106.5 NFL rating, 24 tackles/6 assists

Special Teams

  • PK: B.T. Potter, Clemson: 83.4 PFF grade, 61/62 XP/XPA, 18/23 FG/FGA, 8/10 40+, 2/3 50+
  • P: Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt: 90.2 PFF grade, 44.7 yards per punt/43.3 yard net, 24/53 inside 20, 8/53 returned
  • Specialist: Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech: 73.0 PFF grade, 25.6 yards per kick return

Atlantic Division

  1. Clemson
  2. NC State
  3. Boston College
  4. Louisville
  5. Florida State
  6. Wake Forest
  7. Syracuse

Coastal Division

  1. Virginia
  2. North Carolina
  3. Miami
  4. Virginia Tech
  5. Pitt
  6. Duke
  7. Georgia Tech

Augusta Health Augusta Free Press Kris McMackin CPA
augusta free press news
Augusta Free Press