Charlottesville Reading Series announces authors, poets for November event

Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, 6:22 am

Charlottesville Reading SeriesThe Charlottesville Reading Series will host a poetry and prose reading on Friday, November 16, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at New Dominion Bookshop (404 East Main St).

The event will feature in-person readings by poets T. R. Hummer and Benjamin Gucciardi and journalist Lauren Markham. The event is free to attend, and complimentary refreshments will be available at intermission.

R. Hummer’s most recent books of poetry are After the Afterlife(Acre Books) and the three linked volumes EphemeronSkandalon, and Eon(LSU Press). Former editor in chief of The Kenyon Review, of The New England Review, and of The Georgia Review, he has been the recipient of a Guggenheim Foundation fellowship in poetry, a National Endowment for the Arts Individual Artist Grant in Poetry, the Richard Wright Award for Artistic Excellence, the Hanes Poetry Prize, and the Donald Justice Award in Poetry. He lives in Cold Spring, New York.

Benjamin Gucciardi grew up in San Francisco, California. His poems have appeared in The American Poetry Journal, Forklift Ohio, Indiana Review, Orion Magazine, Spillway, Terrain.org,  and other journals. He is a winner of the Milton Kessler Memorial Prize from Harpur Palate, a Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Prize, and contests from The Maine Review and The Santa Ana River Review. In addition to writing, he works with refugee and immigrant youth in Oakland, California. For more details, visit benjamingucciardi.com.

Lauren Markham is a writer based in Berkeley, California. Her essays, reporting, and fiction have appeared in outlets such as Narrative, The GuardianOrionHarper’sThe New RepublicGuernica, The New York Times, and VQR, where she is a contributing editor. She is the author of The Far Away Brothers (Crown, 2017), which was the winner of the Ridenhour Prize, the Northern California Book Award, and the California Book Award Silver Medal, and was shortlisted for an LA Times Book Prize and longlisted for the Pen America Literary Award. For more details, visit laurenmarkham.info.

