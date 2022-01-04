Charlottesville city offices will have delayed opening on Tuesday

City of Charlottesville government offices will be open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Employees are advised to exercise caution when traveling. If you find it difficult to navigate roadways, contact your supervisor.

LeadTeam are encouraged to support remote operations for staff experiencing challenges getting to the office. CAT fixed-route service and JAUNT paratransit service will begin tentatively at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The employee weather line (434) 970-3399 has been updated with this information.

