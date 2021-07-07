CASA in Action endorses Terry McAuliffe for governor

The board of Latino and immigrant electoral powerhouse CASA in Action has endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor of Virginia.

“Terry McAuliffe is committed to making health care more accessible and affordable for all Virginians and expanding pre-K, two top priorities for CASA in Action members,” said Alonzo Washington, executive director of CASA in Action, the Mid-Atlantic’s largest electoral organization advocating for immigrant rights.

“But perhaps even more importantly, he understands the critical role that Virginia plays in showing the nation that the divisive Republican playbook of Trumpism and nativism doesn’t resonate in Virginia or anywhere. We are eager to work with him and his campaign to once again prove to this country that Immigrants Are Virginia!” Washington said.

“After four years of Donald Trump’s hateful rhetoric and actions towards our immigrant communities, we need to continue having a governor who will stand up for all Virginians – particularly our immigrant families. Extremist Trump-Republican Glenn Youngkin is running because of Donald Trump with the same extreme, divisive ideology. But I am running to be a governor for all Virginians,” McAuliffe said. “I am honored to receive the endorsement of CASA in Action. I look forward to working together to lift up working families by building a strong post-COVID economy, creating good paying jobs, making health care more affordable and keeping Virginia open and welcoming for all.”