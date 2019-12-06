Carvana to invest $25M to establish vehicle inspection, reconditioning center in Chesterfield County

Carvana Co. plans to invest $25 million to establish a new vehicle inspection and reconditioning facility in Chesterfield County.

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee for the project, which will create an estimated 400 new jobs.

“Carvana is a fast-growing national company, and we are proud that it has chosen to locate and create new jobs in Chesterfield County,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in a news release. “This is an exciting win for the region and for the Commonwealth.”

Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, allows customers to shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, then select as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup.

Carvana vehicles are inspected, reconditioned and photographed in 360-degrees at its inspection centers, like the one planned in Chesterfield County, so customers get a detailed, high-definition virtual tour of every vehicle.

Every vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, so the customer can live with their vehicle for a week and ensure it fits their life.

“Greater Richmond has emerged as a hub for globally recognized businesses, and Carvana will be a strong addition to the region’s impressive corporate roster,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s new location in Chesterfield County will provide strategic access to major thoroughfares traversing the country, as well as a robust labor force to support Carvana’s continued growth in U.S. markets.”

“Carvana has been growing extremely rapidly over the last several years, and we are working to bring The New Way to Buy a Car to even more customers all the time,” said Benjamin Morens, Carvana’s Director of Logistics. “As part of our efforts to scale the business, we’re looking forward to working with Chesterfield County and the state of Virginia to open a vehicle inspection and reconditioning center, and becoming a member of the community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County to secure the project for Virginia.

Northam approved a $360,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project. Carvana is also eligible for a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“Winning Carvana’s business is another example of innovative companies basing operations in Chesterfield County that benefit from our logistically connected region and access to a talented workforce,” said Chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Leslie Haley. “We are looking forward to knowing that Chesterfield County workers are helping to deliver vehicles throughout the United States with innovative new technology.”

“I welcome Carvana to the 16th District and to Chesterfield County,” said State Sen. Rosalyn Dance. “The company’s investment in a vehicle inspection and reconditioning center represents an incredible economic opportunity in the Commonwealth. Thank you to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and to Chesterfield County for their joint efforts to secure this project.”

