BrewHaHa event in Richmond on August 6 celebrates Virginia Craft Beer Month
Celebrate Virginia Craft Beer Month with the 5th annual BrewHaHa on Saturday, August 6, at 6 p.m., at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond.
Be among the first to see the new Cheers, Virginia! exhibition that explores craft brewing, distilling, and fermenting; enjoy selections from Virginia beverage makers; a commemorative tasting glass; live music from the Slack Family Band; and food trucks.
Featured breweries and cideries:
- Alewerks Brewing Company
- Ardent Craft Ales
- Black Heath Meadery
- Blue Bee Cider
- Blue Mountain Brewery
- Buskey Cider
- Old Bust Head Brewing Co.
- Three Notch’d Brewing Co.
- 2 Silos Brewing Co.
- Virginia Beer Co.
- Waterbird Spirits
Featured food trucks:
- Ato’s Sisig & Grill
- Momma’s Barbecue
- RVA New York Style
All tickets include:
- Free admission to the museum, including access to Cheers, Virginia!
- Admission to the festival site with eight, 3 oz. pour tickets
- Commemorative tasting glass
- Access to live music and food concessions
- Additional pour tickets will be available for purchase
VIP tickets will be available for a special exhibit opening at 4:30 pm. In addition to main festival access and tasting tickets, VIP tickets include:
- An exclusive first look at Cheers, Virginia!
- A special presentation about the creation of the exhibit from a museum staff member
- Samples of brews not available during the main BrewHaha festival
- Light hors d’oeuvres
- Early access to the main festival
Attendees must be 21 years of age or older, and all guests must have a ticket.
BrewHaHa will be held rain or shine, with VMHC’s Commonwealth Hall serving as a rain location if needed.
To purchase tickets, visit https://secure.virginiahistory.org/1800/1802