BrewHaHa event in Richmond on August 6 celebrates Virginia Craft Beer Month

virginia museum of history and cultureCelebrate Virginia Craft Beer Month with the 5th annual BrewHaHa on Saturday, August 6, at 6 p.m., at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond.

Be among the first to see the new Cheers, Virginia! exhibition that explores craft brewing, distilling, and fermenting; enjoy selections from Virginia beverage makers; a commemorative tasting glass; live music from the Slack Family Band; and food trucks.

Featured breweries and cideries:

  • Alewerks Brewing Company
  • Ardent Craft Ales
  • Black Heath Meadery
  • Blue Bee Cider
  • Blue Mountain Brewery
  • Buskey Cider
  • Old Bust Head Brewing Co.
  • Three Notch’d Brewing Co.
  • 2 Silos Brewing Co.
  • Virginia Beer Co.
  • Waterbird Spirits

Featured food trucks:

  • Ato’s Sisig & Grill
  • Momma’s Barbecue
  • RVA New York Style

All tickets include:

  • Free admission to the museum, including access to Cheers, Virginia!
  • Admission to the festival site with eight, 3 oz. pour tickets
  • Commemorative tasting glass
  • Access to live music and food concessions
  • Additional pour tickets will be available for purchase

VIP tickets will be available for a special exhibit opening at 4:30 pm. In addition to main festival access and tasting tickets, VIP tickets include:

  • An exclusive first look at Cheers, Virginia!
  • A special presentation about the creation of the exhibit from a museum staff member
  • Samples of brews not available during the main BrewHaha festival
  • Light hors d’oeuvres
  • Early access to the main festival

Attendees must be 21 years of age or older, and all guests must have a ticket.

BrewHaHa will be held rain or shine, with VMHC’s Commonwealth Hall serving as a rain location if needed.

To purchase tickets, visit https://secure.virginiahistory.org/1800/1802


