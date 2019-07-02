BRCC, EMU sign articulation agreement to benefit future social workers

Blue Ridge Community College graduates with an Associate of Applied Science degree heading into social work careers now benefit from a new articulation agreement with Eastern Mennonite University.

All 67 credits earned at the community college will transfer to EMU.

Students must apply for admission to both the university and the social work program.

“These students can enroll into EMU’s accredited social work program and have a clear path to finish a Bachelor of Social Work degree with two additional years of study at EMU,” said Professor Carol Hurst, social work program director. “The BSW degree is a professional degree denoting competence for beginning generalist practice in social work or readiness for graduate study in social work.”

All community college transfer students, regardless of the number of credits or the type of degree earned, are welcome to apply to EMU and our program, Hurst added.

Social work is a growing profession, with many students pursuing the major in order to engage in working with people and families in a variety of health care settings and community organizations. A BSW degree is a requirement to seek licensure in the state of Virginia as a licensed social worker (L.S.W.).

EMU’s social work program prepares graduates for professional social work practice and other careers in related fields, including counseling, psychology, law, public policy, and human resources.

Coursework includes policy analysis, research methods, history and philosophy of social work, and both practice and practicum experiences. Senior year practicum experiences are tailored to the student’s prospective fields of interest and can include sites in Washington D.C. at the Washington Community Scholars’ Center or abroad. [Read how one social work major’s D.C. internship confirmed her post-graduation career path.]

Students also have the opportunity to take courses in restorative justice, racial justice, trauma and healing through the globally renowned Center for Justice and Peacebuilding.

The program has been accredited by the Council of Social Work Education continuously since 1976.

