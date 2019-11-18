Brain Injury Connections announces November support group event

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley will hold its monthly support group meeting for the greater Augusta County area on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 1-3 p.m. at the Waynesboro Public Library.

The group will learn about adaptive services offered through the library. Refreshments will be provided.

For more details, go online at www.bicsv.org or call 540-568-8923.

The local non-profit enhances the lives of individuals affected by brain injury through cultivating connections with information, services and resources.

The organization was founded in 2005 as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.

Brain Injury Connections combines public and private resources to provide specialized services for persons affected by brain injury in the Shenandoah Valley.

