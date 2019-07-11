Birman promoted on women’s hoops staff at Shenandoah University

Shenandoah University women’s basketball coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft announced Thursday that she has promoted Elsebeth Birman to her lead assistant coach position.

Birman, a 2013 University of the Sciences graduate, recently completed her third season as the No. 2 assistant on Smeltzer-Kraft’s staff.

She moves into a full-time role on staff following Aby Diop’s departure last month to become the head coach at AverettUniversity.

In three seasons as an assistant to Smeltzer-Kraft, Birman has helped the Hornets to 34 wins and the 2019 ODACchampionship.

“When I realized that Aby was going to get a head coaching position, I began to think about what that would mean for the staff,” Smeltzer-Kraft said.

“Elsebeth has done a great job in the part-time role the past three years, and when she expressed to me that she would like to give coaching her full-time attention, that made my decision very easy.

“She knows the student-athletes, the league and how we run the program on a day-to-day basis. This past winter, she was able to arrange her work schedule in a manner that allowed her to be with us nearly full-time, so she is very familiar with the demands and expectations of the lead assistant.

“I am very happy to see her transition into this new role.”

Birman played two seasons at DII University of the Sciences after transferring from the University of Bridgeport (Conn.) and was a four-time academic All-league honoree. In addition to her SU coaching experience, she was a graduate assistant at her alma mater as well as a high school assistant coach.

Birman begins her full-time position on August 1.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google