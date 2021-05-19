Biden approves disaster declaration related to February winter storms

Published Wednesday, May. 19, 2021, 9:20 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

FEMA announced this week that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Virginia to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms from Feb. 11-13.

The Public Assistance program is a financial grant program that provides reimbursement for eligible emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities as a direct result of this disaster. The federal cost share is 75 percent of eligible costs.

Potential applicants for the PA grant program include localities, tribal governments, state agencies and certain private non-profits in the following designated jurisdictions: Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Campbell, Caroline, Charlotte, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Floyd, Franklin, Goochland, Greensville, Halifax, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Louisa, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Nottoway, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George and Richmond counties.

Additional designations may be made if requested by June 9, and warranted by the results of further damage assessments that are ongoing in Virginia.

Applicants have until June 9 to submit an official Request for Public Assistance in the FEMA Grants Portal to be considered for the program.

Submitting an RPA is a requirement for federal assistance.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will be available in all areas of Virginia. This program provides financial grant assistance for actions taken to reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards.

More information will be forthcoming about the application timeline for HMGP, as VDEM has 12 months to submit applications to FEMA.

More information on the application process will be available on VDEM’s disaster-specific website and on FEMA’s website for FEMA-4602-DR information updates.

You can also contact VDEM recovery at recovery@vdem.virginia.gov.

Related

Comments