Bet on horses for this coming Kentucky Derby

The 2021 Kentucky Derby is only a few weeks away. Horse racing fans and bettors are very much excited to know who will win the race. However, tickets are hard to run by this year, as this will be the second year that the race will happen during COVID-19.

The road to the Kentucky Derby finals is on the way, with the start of the prep races this March. The race will officially happen on May 1, the first Saturday of May this year. With the date nearing, many are also placing their bets on horses.

About Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is the most popular horse racing competition in America, established in 1875, the longest continually held sport in the country. This race has become an annual event every first Saturday of May at Churchill Downs racetrack. It makes up the thoroughbred racing Triple Crown Series, with Preakness Stakes occurring every May and Belmont Stakes every June.

The race distance is one and ¼ miles long that is run on a dirt racetrack. Twenty horses compete in the Kentucky Derby, with an average of 8 horses racing against each other. There are also four eligibles in case there will be a withdrawal in the field. The race is limited to three-year-old horses.

This 2021, the Kentucky Derby will happen on May 1. This year will mark its 147th year of racing. A series of prep races already began this March. As mentioned, this is the second year that the race will happen during the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of this, there are fewer tickets sold with limited seating capacity. Fortunately, people can still watch the race on NBC or online.

Predictions

Every sports competition has competitors that people are rooting for. Predictions might change leading to May 1, but these horses are still at the top of the bet list. The following horses are the favorites of this season:

Essential Quality

This three-year-old colt is trained by Brad Cox. He won his first season at the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile in Keeneland last November. Essential Quality also won the Grade 1 Breeders’ Futurity just a few weeks earlier. Moreover, he broke his maiden in Churchill Downs at the Kentucky Derby.

One of his strong points is the training he receives from Cox, who has a few of the best horses competing in this year’s race. Luis Saez, his jockey, has also been with him for the last two races he’s been in.

Life is Good

Life is Good is a three-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert. Last November, he made his first start at nine and ½-length victories going 6 ½ furlongs at Del Mar. Later, he made his debut at the Grade 3 Sham Stakes and finished with a victory. He also earned a 101 Beyer.

Baffert, his trainer, is a well-known trainer with 33 Derby starters. Baffert praised Life is Good as a “very, very talented” horse. Mike Smith, his jockey, is a hall-of-famer who won two Kentucky Derbys.

Greatest Honour

Greatest Honour is a three-year-old colt who won at the Gulf Stream Park for the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes in January. His next win was in February, the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes.

He earned a 103 BrisNet speed rating and 89 Beyer Speed figure. His speed shows that distance is not a problem for him. His tactical speed has been advantageous for him during the two stakes he joined in. Shug McGaughey, his trainer, has trained many champions as well.

How to bet

Now that you have an idea on who to possibly bet on the Kentucky Derby, you should also know how to make a bet. The procedure is easy, considering that everything is becoming online, and you can easily make a bet with just a few clicks. You can also learn by visiting the TVG guide to know more about betting and the latest odds on prestigious horse racing events.

First, you should examine the horses you want to bet on. Do your research and observe their performance. You can start by reviewing their past performance and whether they improve every race or not.

Aside from reviewing previous performances on your own, you can also ask experts on horseracing. Race analysts have a lot of opinions and predictions on who will win the race. Their insights will be helpful to your wager.

Second, look for a racebook or betting website that is easy to access. Creating an account is easy because you’ll only need to provide basic information and your bank account details—deposit funds on your betting account before making a bet.

Third, you can now make your bet. Pick the horse number and track that you want to bet on. Once your bet is in place, fill in your dollar amount bet and submit it. If you win, then the website will tell you how to withdraw the money you won.

For the upcoming race

The Kentucky Derby is only a few weeks away. With the COVID-19 pandemic still active, seating for the race is still limited. However, people can watch online or via TV. Aside from just watching, people can also make their bets on their favorite horses.

Story by Jara Jones

