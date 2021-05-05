Best online casino with no license in Sweden

The online gaming industry of today poses strict demands on operators in terms of marketing, financial matters, competition, and organizational structure. Typically, online casinos operating in specific countries are required to get licensed before they start operating. Like anywhere globally, online casinos in Sweden are regulated by the government and must possess the Swedish license that permits them to operate in Sweden. This means that casinos that do not have a Swedish license “casino utan svensk licens” cannot do any marketing in Sweden or target Swedish players.

Despite these restrictions, many Swedish players prefer to play at casino utan svensk licens, simply because most of these online casinos outshine their peers when it comes to bonus offers and payment methods. For example, most unlicensed online casino offers an extensive selection of games, welcome offers, generous bonuses and access to other internationally recognized online casino brands. However, Choosing the right Swedish online casino is no easy feat. Still, suppose you want to step out of these restrictions due to the unfavorable terms. In that case, we’re dedicated to helping you make the right choice by compiling the list of best online casinos with no license in Sweden. With plenty of developments in casino gaming, there are plenty of high-quality choices for players.

What is a casino without a Swedish license?

In simple terms, casino utan svensk licens or casinos without a Swedish license are not completely unlicensed casinos. Instead, they are an online casino that doesn’t have a gambling license obtained from Sweden. However, they may be licensed in either Malta or Curacao, which allows them to operate across Europe, North America, and other legitimate jurisdictions. Many of these casinos without a Swedish license operated legally in Sweden before the introduction of the new betting laws. On the other hand, a completely unlicensed casino is a casino that has no license from any governmental organization and is therefore not regulated. Avoid these casinos at all costs.

Best casino sites without Swedish license

Unique Casino: It is one of the best and most desired online casinos without a Swedish license. The casino offers excellent betting services and is available to most parts of the world. This is a perfect platform for Swedish players as the site is translated in Swedish with a beautiful layout. The unique casino is a desirable online gambling site with high numbers of live and virtual games. Players get to enjoy incredible games such as table, slots, and card games. Sports betting is available and live games come in many varieties too. You can find virtual sports and e-sports on this platform. The unique website accepts ecoPayz and Zimpler payments. They also provide customer care service in Swedish, which shows they value their customers.

LuckLand: Although LuckLand online casino has a UK & Malta license, it is a 100% Scandinavian-friendly casino. We should specify that they are accessible across the world, and players from practically any nation (except a couple of nations) can play games on this platform. The site has been an attractive alternative for players from Europe and other parts of the world. Various casino games are available and can be played on the LuckLand website. You can easily choose a game you like and play it on their platforms. The registration is simple and direct. This platform offers a lot of high and staggering bonuses. The site is truly respected and available in Swedish. The platform accepts SEK and other forms of Swedish payments such as Zimpler, ecoPayz, and Trustly, which gives players several payment and withdrawal options.

Chelsea Palace: This site is another excellent example of those casinos that chose to remain unlicensed since the government introduced the new betting rules in 2019, presumably because of any of the reasons mentioned initially. They have a huge player base who enjoy gambling here consistently. The site is constantly extending its offers and abilities to include games like Slots, table games, live dealer games, and so much more. There are many games to choose from on their website, and each one is developed to meet the latest gaming standard by some of the best software developers in the business. Although Chelsea Palace is licensed in UK & Gibraltar, the casino is available in Sweden, and it also accepts the Swedish Korona. They support different payment methods such as Zimpler, Trustly, and Paypal. So you can choose the one you like the most. In addition, great bonuses are ready for you.

7 Gods: This is a Malta-licensed casino with a unique mythology theme. 7 Gods online casino is one of the most appealing casinos you can find at the moment. Albeit famous in Sweden, the site is normally visited by players from different parts of Europe and the United States. 7Gods accepts SEK and also provides Trustly, Zimpler, and ecoPayz payments to its Swedish players. In addition, if you experience any challenges while fighting Nordic gods on their platform, customer service is available 24/7 to help you in Swedish.

Stake Casino: Stake Casino is a modern and progressive casino without a license in Sweden. They were the first online casino that introduced digital money. Also, it is without a Swedish license, so it is a perfect alternative for crypto-gambling lovers. Besides casino betting, Stakes Casino also provides sports and live betting with State-of-the-art protection. Casino options include table games, slots, and live dealer games, and there are also smaller types of games you can choose from. Bonuses for sports betting and casino games are both available, and they have some of the highest promotions in the market.

Most of the online casinos without a Swedish license are fairly reliable and honest; however, this can’t be said about all of them. Ensure you only bet with a trusted operator licensed by a foreign regulator like the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). This will prevent you from getting caught in the net of shady operators. Since casinos with no license operation in Sweden is a hazy legal situation, some players think it’s worth the risk. A risk that, by the way, is entirely on the operator and not you.

Story by Robert Queen

