Best Delta-8 THC gummies online: Our top picks

Delta 8 THC is the latest cannabis compound that’s been making a name for itself across various sectors of the industry. Closely related to delta 9 THC – the cannabinoid notorious for its psychotropic effects – delta 8 also gets users high, albeit in a much more subtle, mild way.

So if you’re searching for a product that produces a euphoric high, like the one many associate with marijuana, but in a milder manner and without the intense buzz, delta 8 could be a great new option to try. The cannabinoid comes in many of the same forms as CBD, like tinctures, vapes, and edibles, but my favorite type by far is delta 8 gummies.

Finding high-quality, affordable, reputable brands can be challenging, though, especially since the market is still largely unregulated. Therefore, I put together this list of what I think are by far the three best delta-8 THC gummies currently available.

1. Premium Jane

For years, Premium Jane has been one of the most reputable brands in the CBD market, and now they’ve expanded their range to include delta 8 products. The company’s delta 8 gummies are number one on our list due to their high-quality, affordability, delectable flavor options, and most importantly, their wonderful effects.

The brand only uses the aerial parts of the plant to ensure the purest, most potent delta 8 extract possible. Once the initial extract has been produced, the D8 gummies are then sent to a third-party lab to test for purity and potency, and safety. If you’re looking for that authentic, subtle delta 8 high that everyone seems to be after these days, these are no doubt one of your best options. Premium Jane also offers free shipping, which is another big tick in their favor (though they are not able to ship their delta 8 products to all 50 states).

2. PureKana

PureKana is another brand that has already established a phenomenal reputation within the CBD industry. Now, the company has added delta 8 gummies to their iconic range as well.

Like Premium Jane, PureKana also uses premium-quality USA-grown hemp and extracts its delta 8 from hemp aerial parts only. This is a brand that takes the quality of its products very seriously, which is why they have developed such a rock solid following over the years.

In my experience the effects of their gummies are amazingly calming, and offer that classic delta 8 experience that is for sure noticeable, but not at all too overpowering. Definitely a product that I would highly recommend for anyone getting into the d8 world, and maybe even a little more potent than Premium Jane.

3. Exhale Wellness

Another decent option is Exhale Wellness. The company specializes in delta 8 products and, therefore, has a wider variety of products available. They refer to themselves as the “number 1 delta 8 THC brand in the world,” and while I don’t know how accurate this is, I would say they’re worth checking out if you don’t want to spend top dollar on the other two brands listed above. You might not get the same experience, but there are always going to be some folks out there that are just looking to save a few bucks.

Final thoughts on Delta 8 THC gummies

All in all, when it comes to choosing the best delta 8 THC gummies, it’s all about finding trustworthy and reputable brands that are passionate and experienced when it comes to producing top-quality products. Unfortunately, there are a lot of exploitative brands out there simply trying to make some quick money from the recent boom in the industry.

Premium Jane and PureKana are our top choices for delta 8 gummies due to the brands’ exceeding reputations, product quality, flavor options, customer service, and affordability. If you would like to read more about some of the best delta 8 products out there, as well as more detailed information about what you can actually expect to feel and experience when using delta 8, this is a great in-depth article that we highly recommend checking out.