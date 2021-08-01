Baysox nip Flying Squirrels, 2-1

A two-run homer was the difference maker as the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell, 2-1, against the Bowie Baysox Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Baysox (45-30) sealed a series win with their victory while the Flying Squirrels (39-38) have fell in nine of their last 10 ballgames.

After Sandro Fabian and Shane Matheny had back-to-back hits and were positioned at second and third, a wild pitch thrown by Drew Rom (Win, 1-0) brought home Fabian and pushed Richmond ahead, 1-0.

Bowie took a 2-1 lead off a two-run home run from Richie Martin off Richmond starter Michael Plassmeyer (Loss, 1-5) in the third inning. It was the lone hit that Plassmeyer allowed in his longest start of the season.

The Flying Squirrels went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. Richmond had a chance to tie the game in the eighth with runners at first and third with one out, but Tim Naughton retired two straight to escape the jam.

Plassmeyer ended the night with 7.0 innings of work with two walks allowed and fired in six strikeouts.

The bullpen combo of Patrick Ruotolo and R.J. Dabovich combined for 2.0 innings with one hit allowed and two strikeouts.

Rom went 6.0 innings, allowing four hits, one run and two walks with six strikeouts in his Double-A debut. Logan Gillaspie followed up with 2.0 scoreless innings with one hit and one walk alongside three strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels and Baysox conclude the series Sunday with a first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Right-hander Raffi Vizcaíno (2-1, 4.67) will make his second start of the season for Richmond opposed by right-hander Cody Sedlock (3-2, 4.41) for Bowie.

