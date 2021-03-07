Baseball: #16 Virginia falls 9-4 at Florida State, now 1-4 in the ACC
Is it time to start worrying about Virginia baseball? Maybe.
The ‘Hoos, preseason #5, have now lost four of five in the ACC, after getting blasted 9-4 by Florida State on Saturday in Tallahassee.
A five-spot in the fourth helped put the ‘Noles (4-4, 2-3 ACC) up 9-0, as FSU starter Bryce Hubbart (2-1, 1.02 ERA) limited UVA to one hit in six scoreless innings.
Virginia starter Griff McGarry (0-2, 7.80 ERA) was all over the place, walking six of the 16 batters that he faced in a short three-inning stint, in which he was charged for five earned runs.
McGarry threw 76 pitches, half – 38 – for strikes.
Ugly.
The offense finally got going in the seventh, three runs coming on one swing – a bases-clearing double from Nic Kent.
That would be it for the Cavaliers (5-5, 1-4 ACC), who will look to salvage the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Virginia will have Mike Vasil (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 12.0 IP, 0 BB, 11 SO) on the mound, and he will be opposed by righthander Connor Grady (1-0, 4.82 ERA, 9.1 IP, 5 BB, 10 SO).
Story by Chris Graham