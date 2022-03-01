Authorities lead search for missing Page County man who may be in Waynesboro area

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 6:27 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Michael Ray Harlow
Michael Ray Harlow. Poster courtesy The Aware Foundation.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old male.

Michael Ray Harlow last made contact with his brother on Feb. 13 and mentioned that he wanted to go to Waynesboro. Harlow is known to walk the area of 211 West, and 340 (Battlecreek). He is also known to frequent the Waynesboro area.

Harlow was last seen wearing jeans, a brown jacket, rebel hat, and black boots. He also suffers from a mental disability.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Harlow, contact Deputy Amber Brown, or 1st Sgt. J.C. Long of the Page County Sheriff’s Office, at 540-743-6571.


augusta free press news
augusta free press
augusta free press