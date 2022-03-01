Authorities lead search for missing Page County man who may be in Waynesboro area

Published Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 6:27 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Page County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old male.

Michael Ray Harlow last made contact with his brother on Feb. 13 and mentioned that he wanted to go to Waynesboro. Harlow is known to walk the area of 211 West, and 340 (Battlecreek). He is also known to frequent the Waynesboro area.

Harlow was last seen wearing jeans, a brown jacket, rebel hat, and black boots. He also suffers from a mental disability.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Harlow, contact Deputy Amber Brown, or 1st Sgt. J.C. Long of the Page County Sheriff’s Office, at 540-743-6571.