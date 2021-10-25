Augusta Health: Local COVID-19 numbers continuing to improve

The current COVID-19 situation at Augusta Health has improved to the point that the regional hospital is back to operating only one ICU.

The in-patient COVID census at Augusta Health is 27, less than half the census reported at the height of the recent COVID surge in mid-September, according to a release from the hospital on Monday.

Over the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. on Monday, there were just nine new positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed through Augusta Health testing sites.

As the positive statistical trends continue, Augusta Health is working to return team members to their home departments and opening elective services over the next several weeks through a phased approach

The hospital continues to stress that increasing vaccination rates is the best and fastest way out of this pandemic.

Help to continue to slow the spread and lower the projections: Please vaccinate, wear masks indoors even if vaccinated, wash hands frequently and stay socially distant from others when possible. COVID vaccinations are the still the most effective and lasting way to prevent COVID infections in our community, and the best defense against serious illness and death.

Vaccination Eligibility

Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 12 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals age 18 and over. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals age 12 and older; a parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

There are now two groups of previously vaccinated people who can receive third-dose COVID-19 booster shots.

The first group, approved several weeks ago is:

Individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised (no proof of a medical condition is required at this time); and who

Have already received two doses of either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine; and who

Received their second dose of vaccine more than 28 days ago.

The criteria for the second, now extended group, is a bit more complex and are:

For those who received a Pfizer or Moderna series and are:

Age 65 and over

Age 18+ and live in a long-term care facility

Age 18+ and are immune suppressed

Age 18+ with underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in a high-risk setting

For those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are:

Age 18+

When can you get the booster?

At least 6 months after you completed your Pfizer or Moderna series

If you’re immune suppressed and have completed either the Pfizer or Moderna series, you can get a 3rd dose in 28 days

At least 2 months after Johnson & Johnson vaccination

Which booster can you get?

You can get any booster shot you prefer if you meet the above criteria.

Make an appointment for your vaccine or booster shot at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

For patient safety concerns, vaccines will be offered on specific days. Please be sure make an appointment for a clinic that is offering the vaccine you want. If you are registering for a booster, and are switching vaccine, make an appointment for the type of booster you want. For example, if you originally received a Pfizer vaccine, but would like a Moderna booster, make an appointment in a Moderna clinic.

If you have questions about eligibility, please call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122.

Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record Card to the booster appointment.

Vaccinations in Primary Care Offices

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-Based Clinics

This week, Augusta Health is sending vaccination teams to local long-term care facilities to assist with the vaccination of residents and staff at those sites.

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus Vaccination Clinics

Please make an appointment for on-campus clinics. Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics this week are:

Tuesday: Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For first dose, second dose or booster of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines; available to those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria for boosters. The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Wednesday: Pfizer Clinic from 3-7 p.m. For first dose, second dose or booster of Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine are available to those age 12 and older; however, the booster dose is only approved for those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria for boosters. The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Thursday: Pfizer Clinic from 3-7 p.m. For first dose, second dose or booster of Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine are available to those age 12 and older; however, the booster dose is only approved for those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria for boosters. The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Friday: Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For first dose, second dose or booster of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines; available to those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria for boosters. The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Others just have questions. For assistance, call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.