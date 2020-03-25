Augusta Health COVID-19 Update: March 25

All April group events, classes and meetings at Augusta Health have been cancelled.

This includes cardiac rehab and pulmonary rehab classes.

Updated Visitor Policy

Beginning today, March 25, 2020, Augusta Health is including temperature checks as part of its visitor screening. Those with temperatures of 100°F or above will not be allowed into the hospital. Staff members are at all entry doors to assist patients and visitors.

From 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., the Emergency Department is the only public entrance to Augusta Health.

Business/Finance Office Closed

Effectively immediately, the Business/Finance office is closed to the public. Staff is still available by phone to and online to help with questions. The phone number is (540) 332-4600.

Donations from the Community Update

Augusta Health currently has enough supplies for staff, but in the event that there is a surge in patients, these priority supplies will help keep prepared:

Masks: N95, dust masks, medical face masks and surgical masks, as well as those handmade by our community. A face mask pattern may be found here: patchworkplus-quilting.com/facemasks

N95, dust masks, medical face masks and surgical masks, as well as those handmade by our community. A face mask pattern may be found here: patchworkplus-quilting.com/facemasks Hand sanitizer: Ecolab Nourishing Foam is preferred, but other brands/types appreciated

Ecolab Nourishing Foam is preferred, but other brands/types appreciated Hand soap: Scott Antimicrobial Foam Skin Cleanser is preferred, but other brands/types appreciated

Scott Antimicrobial Foam Skin Cleanser is preferred, but other brands/types appreciated Disposable gloves: non-latex.

Call or email the Augusta Health Foundation before coming to Augusta Health if you or your business have these supplies on hand and are willing to donate them to support Augusta Health. The Foundation’s Office can be reached at: (540) 332-5174 or ahfoundation@augustahealth.com. Thank you!

