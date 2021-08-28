Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Published Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, 8:07 pm

Aiden Grove
Aiden Grove. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search for a teen resident who was reported missing by a family member.

Aiden Christopher Grove, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Grove is 6’1″, 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is possibly in the Churchville or Craigsville areas of Augusta County.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.


