Augusta County Library to extend operating hours

The Augusta County Library will be extending operating hours at all seven of its library locations, including Fishersville, Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave, beginning Sept. 1.

Note that masks are encouraged for all library patrons.

“Augusta County Library is an integral part of the community, especially for those who need computer and internet access,” Library Director Jennifer Brown said. “By expanding our hours the public will have access to critical materials, technology, and other resources necessary to achieve their personal goals, such as accessing reading materials for pleasure, learning something new, or utilizing the internet to apply for jobs and benefits. We are excited to make ourselves more widely available and to serve our community!”

These extended operating hours will be as follows:

Fishersville Main

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Churchville Branch

Monday, Wednesday, & Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Craigsville Library Station

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday: 1-6 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deerfield Library Station

Tuesday & Thursday 1-7 p.m.

Middlebrook

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday: 2-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stuarts Draft

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: noon-4 p.m.

Weyers Cave

Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org, or call 540-885-3961.

The Augusta County Library’s main location is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville.