Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office seeking historic records volunteers

The Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court Office is seeking citizens who are interested in volunteering at the Augusta County Courthouse to assist with the preservation and conservation of Augusta County’s significant historic records.

The volunteers will work with Matthew Wingfield, historic records assistant, who will also supervise and train the volunteers.

“Augusta County and the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has some of the most significant historic records in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United States,” Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes said. “We need citizens who are willing to volunteer to assist our office in the important work to preserve and conserve the many records that are in dire need of attention now.”

The Clerk’s Office Historic Records Volunteer candidates must apply. Each volunteer applicant must complete and submit an application. Applications are available by calling the Clerk’s Office at (540) 245-5321 or stopping by the Augusta County Courthouse.

The skills helpful for a Historic Records Volunteer include knowledge of Virginia’s history; attention to detail; ability to multi-task; ability to follow directions and a willingness to learn; and proficiency in operating a computer and scanner. The Historic Records Volunteers will assist the Historic Records Assistant with document conservation and digitization, reorganizing archival inventory, assist with research requests from the public, and work on specific projects to be assigned by the Clerk of Circuit Court and the Historic Records Assistant.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.