Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals agenda for Oct. 6 public hearings

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Michael R. or Cindy P. Hays, for a Special Use Permit to have outdoor display and retail sales of outdoor furnaces on property they own, located at 5713 Lee Jackson Highway, Greenville in the Riverheads District.

A request by Jason William Hedrick, for a Special Use Permit to construct a garage for motor vehicle repair and office, and to have a motor vehicle impound area and motor vehicle display and sales on property he owns, located at 70 Middle Lane Road, Grottoes in the Middle River District.

A request by Laura Pittkin, agent for Kilbride International and Leasing, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term campground and to have weddings and other special events and motorcycle training and motorcycle trail riding on property they own, located at 273 Penmerryl Drive, Greenville in the Riverheads District.

A request by Ezequiel Romero, for a Special Use Permit to have a landscape business with outdoor storage of business vehicles and mulch on property he owns, located at 25 Howardplace Lane, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.

A request by Noirin V. Quillen or Joshua K. Ellinger, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term rental on property they own, located at 92 Hibernia Circle, Lyndhurst in the South River District.

A request by Bruce L. or Candice E. Back, for a Special Use Permit to expand a non-conforming building on property they own, located at 81 Dwellys Lane, Churchville in the North River District.

A request by John Rixey and Margaret Rennolds, for a Special Use Permit to place a dwelling less than 900 square feet on property they own, located in the southeast quadrant of the intersection of Frog Pond Road (Route 612) and Wolfs Ledge Lane, Staunton in the Pastures District.

A request by Christian R. Chew, for a Special Use Permit to have a lawn and landscape business with outdoor storage of commercial vehicles, equipment and mulch on property he owns, located at 316 Miller Farm Road, Staunton in the Riverheads District.

A request by Shaina Lam, agent for Superior Plus Energy Services, Inc., for a Special Use Permit to continue to have outdoor storage of three (3) 30,000 gallon bulk fuel storage tanks on property they own, located at 229 Lee Highway, Verona in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by Antoinette Lucas, for a Special Use Permit to have a doggie daycare and boarding facility on property owned by Philip H. or F. Josephine Henning, located at 1086 Roman Road, Mount Sidney in the North River District.

A request by Humes Franklin, agent for Mossy Creek Catering, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to convert an existing warehouse into a public accommodation facility for up to eight (8) individual efficiency suites for short term rental, to lease the existing singlewide for short term vacations and to construct ten (10) cabins to operate a short term/extended stay campground on property they own, located at 6 Livery Lane, Waynesboro in the Middle River District.

A request by Humes Franklin, agent for Craig or Nichole Nargi, for a Special Use Permit to convert the existing dwelling into a public accommodation facility for up to six (6) individual suites for short term rental on property they own, located at 81 Livery Lane, Waynesboro in the Middle River District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email [email protected] with questions.

