Augusta County: Authorities seek information on missing woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Friday, and was reported missing on Sunday by a family member.

Billie Jean Zampini, 36, is 5’7”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Zampini is driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla, Silver in color, with Virginia tag 8430FJ.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.