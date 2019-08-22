Around the ACC: Duke’s Cutcliffe talks Harris, ‘Bama opener
Duke football coach David Cutcliffe talked Wednesday about how senior quarterback Quentin Harris has improved over the last few weeks and what lies ahead for the Blue Devils.
Harris, a redshirt senior from Wilton, Conn., has warranted praise from Cutcliffe for his development through camp.
“Quentin is playing like a fifth-year senior right now,” said Cutcliffe. “He’s gotten better every day. The more he is the starter, the more reps he has taken, his consistency has gone way up. The thing that Quentin has done the best is physically thrown the ball this camp.”
Duke travels to Atlanta the last weekend in August for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game where the Blue Devils will take the field against No. 2 Alabama. Cutcliffe has his team preparing and looking forward to the opportunity.
“We have known it has been sitting out there,” Cutcliffe said. “This is an opportunity that we have earned. It is different than just having something laid on the table and how you approach it. Everybody in this program, from senior to freshman, knows that we have earned this opportunity for a showcase ballgame.”
“We have no way to control Alabama. We know that they are a national championship type of program. You have to become the team to match strength with strength. That is how you get better from these types of challenges. There is no weaknesses to find in Alabama, they are too well-coached and they are really gifted. You build yourself to attack strength vs strength and that is what we expect people to do when we get to Atlanta.”
