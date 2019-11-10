Around the ACC: Big win for Virginia Tech, bounceback for FSU

Published Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, 12:20 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Tech upsets #19 Wake Forest: Hendon Hooker threw for 242 yards, and Virginia Tech stayed on course for a season-ending matchup with UVA for the Coastal Division title with a 36-17 win over #19 Wake Forest on Saturday in Blacksburg.

The Hokies (6-3, 3-2 ACC) trailed 10-6 at halftime, but scored on drives of 51, 74 and 80 yards and converted two Wake turnovers into 10 points.

The Demon Deacons (7-2, 3-2 ACC), averaging 510.6 yards per game coming in, managed just 301 yards in the loss.

Florida State wins at BC: James Blackman threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns, and FSU won in its first game following the dismissal of head coach Willie Taggart, defeating Boston College 38-31 in Chestnut Hill.

The Seminoles (5-5, 4-4 ACC) scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes after a D.J. Grosel 1-yard TD tied the score at 24-24 with 2;33 to go.

Miami blows out Louisville: Miami stayed alive in the Coastal race with a 52-27 win over Louisville on Saturday.

The Hurricanes (6-4, 4-3 ACC) led 35-14 at halftime.

Jarren Williams threw six touchdown passes.

Clemson smacks down N.C. State: Clemson raced to a 42-0 halftime lead en route to a 55-10 win over N.C. State on Saturday night.

Trevor Lawrence was 20-for-27 for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Travis Etienne ran for 112 yards and had two TDs on the ground.

Related

Comments