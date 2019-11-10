 

Around the ACC: Big win for Virginia Tech, bounceback for FSU

Published Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, 12:20 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

ACC footballVirginia Tech upsets #19 Wake Forest: Hendon Hooker threw for 242 yards, and Virginia Tech stayed on course for a season-ending matchup with UVA for the Coastal Division title with a 36-17 win over #19 Wake Forest on Saturday in Blacksburg.

The Hokies (6-3, 3-2 ACC) trailed 10-6 at halftime, but scored on drives of 51, 74 and 80 yards and converted two Wake turnovers into 10 points.

The Demon Deacons (7-2, 3-2 ACC), averaging 510.6 yards per game coming in, managed just 301 yards in the loss.

Florida State wins at BC: James Blackman threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns, and FSU won in its first game following the dismissal of head coach Willie Taggart, defeating Boston College 38-31 in Chestnut Hill.

The Seminoles (5-5, 4-4 ACC) scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes after a D.J. Grosel 1-yard TD tied the score at 24-24 with 2;33 to go.

Miami blows out Louisville: Miami stayed alive in the Coastal race with a 52-27 win over Louisville on Saturday.

The Hurricanes (6-4, 4-3 ACC) led 35-14 at halftime.

Jarren Williams threw six touchdown passes.

Clemson smacks down N.C. State: Clemson raced to a 42-0 halftime lead en route to a 55-10 win over N.C. State on Saturday night.

Trevor Lawrence was 20-for-27 for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Travis Etienne ran for 112 yards and had two TDs on the ground.



Comments




augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press news
augusta free press