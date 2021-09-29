American Shakespeare Center postpones remainder of fall season

American Shakespeare Center has postponed the remainder of its fall 2021 theater season, citing in a statement the desire to “attend to ASC’s infrastructure in a way that nurtures and values our people and provides them with a healthy and vibrant artistic home.”

“That process must also include engagement in an ongoing conversation to address serious, longstanding inequities relating to diversity and inclusion that exist in our nation, community, and organization,” the statement said. “To do this, we are hitting pause and cancelling live performances for the remainder of our fall season. We will continue to offer digital performances and other virtual offerings as we have throughout the pandemic.”

This month marks the 20th anniversary of the debut of the American Shakespeare Center, which opened its doors in September 2001.

The statement related that ASC plans to return to live performances with a production of A Christmas Carol in December.

“We have not made this decision lightly and we will make full use of this time to talk with and listen to our colleagues and our communities. We will engage in comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion training as part of a careful and thoughtful examination of how to operate and work. We will implement necessary changes.”