Albemarle County Middle School Basketball Tournament tips off Monday

Middle school basketball teams from Albemarle County Schools will compete in the Albemarle County Middle School Basketball Tournament at Burley Middle School.

The tournament was created in partnership between Albemarle County Parks and Recreation and Albemarle County Public Schools and will feature middle school teams from 6th, 7th, and 8th grades who attend Burley, Henley, Jack Jouett, Sutherland, and Walton.

Details

Playoffs (Boys): Monday October 28th, starting at 5 pm

Playoffs (Girls): Tuesday October 29th, starting at 5 pm

Championships (Boys & Girls): Wednesday October 30th, starting at 5:30 pm.

All games will be at Burley Middle School. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

