Albemarle County closes playgrounds, pavilions

Playgrounds and Pavilions are Closed

Until further notice, all Albemarle County playgrounds and pavilions are closed. Please observe posted signs.

County residents are encouraged to follow CDC health guidelines and practice social distancing (6 feet minimum) as you enjoy our trails and open spaces.

Open Spaces & Trails Recommendations

Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to trails — wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use trails if you have symptoms , cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.

, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc. Observe at all times CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Practice it and know what it looks like. Keep it as you walk, bike or hike

Practice it and know what it looks like. Keep it as you walk, bike or hike Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance and step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times

Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn

Note that public restrooms in County parks are closed — be prepared before you leave and time outings so that you are not dependent on public restrooms

Bring water or drinks

Bring a suitable trash bag. Leave no trash, take everything out to protect park workers

Dog Park Recommendations

No more than 10 patrons (humans) allowed in the dog park at any time

Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to the dog park — wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use the park if you have symptoms , cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.

, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc. Observe at all times CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Practice it and know what it looks like. Maintain it during your time at the dog park

Practice it and know what it looks like. Maintain it during your time at the dog park Bring water or drinks

Bring a suitable trash bag. Leave no trash, take everything out to protect park workers

