Albemarle County announces deputy director of community development

Albemarle County has announced the appointment of Amelia McCulley as deputy director of community development.

This position, new to Albemarle County, will focus on providing operational leadership for the department.

McCulley has over three decades of professional experience with Albemarle County, most recently as zoning administrator.

“I have complete confidence that Amelia can maintain customer service for current programs while providing the innovative leadership needed to support the County’s vision for the future,” shared Mark Graham, director of community development.

Recruitment for a new zoning administrator is currently underway.

