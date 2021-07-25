Akron sends Flying Squirrels to fifth straight loss

The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost the series finale to the Akron RubberDucks, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park for their fifth straight loss.

The Flying Squirrels (38-34) closed within a run in the ninth but fell short, dropping the final five games of the road series against the RubberDucks (43-27).

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Diego Rincones doubled and Andy Sugilio replaced him as a pinch-runner. Frankie Tostado unleashed an RBI single into center, scoring Sugilio from second to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Ben Krauth (Save, 1) entered the ballgame for Akron after the scoring play and collected a strikeout to secure the RubberDucks’ 3-2 win.

Vince Fernandez led off the second with a double, advanced to third on a groundout and then scored off a wild pitch to give Richmond a 1-0 lead.

Akron answered back with a three-run fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead. With runners at second and third, Jose Fermin scored on a fielder’s choice to even up the contest, followed by an RBI single from Will Benson and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Steven Kwan. It was the seventh time the RubberDucks gathered multiple runs in an inning during the six-game series.

Flying Squirrels starter Michael Plassmeyer (Loss, 1-4) cruised through the first 4.0 innings, allowing one hit and two total baserunners along with three strikeouts before surrendering the three runs in the fifth. Plassmeyer finished with a season-high 6.2 innings pitched with three runs allowed off four hits along with five strikeouts. He finished the start retiring the last seven batters faced.

Jose Marte entered in the seventh with two outs, striking out Jonathan Engelmann on three pitches.

After Marte allowed two runners with one out in the eighth, R.J. Dabovich induced back-to-back flyouts to end the frame.

Akron starter Juan Hillman (Win, 7-2) pitched 6.0 innings, allowing one run of four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. After the second inning, Hillman retired 10 of the 13 batters faced during the third through sixth innings.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting up the first of six-game series against the Bowie Baysox at The Diamond. Right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian (3-1, 2.14) will get the start for Richmond on Tuesday and Bowie has not announced their starter.

On Tuesday, the Flying Squirrels celebrate all things sports with Sports Appreciation Night and the first 1,000 fans 15 and older can receive a connectable-base bobblehead of mixed nut racer John Walnut presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch. It will be the first of 12 home games over 13 days at The Diamond.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.