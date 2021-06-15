AG offices issues alert on scams targeting immigrants

Attorney General Mark R. Herring is warning Virginians about scammers who are attempting to charge hundreds of dollars to help immigrants with applying for driver’s licenses and driver privilege cards through the DMV.

The AG office’s Consumer Protection Section has heard reports of scammers using social media to prey on immigrants living in the Commonwealth, who may be unsure about or uncomfortable with the application process, but who need help obtaining a driving credential.

“No one has to pay hundreds of dollars for help with applying for a driver’s license or driver privilege card from the DMV,” Herring said. “Unfortunately, there are bad actors out there who will exploit fear, doubt, or insecurity just to line their own pockets. My team and I are here to protect all Virginians and if you or anyone you know has been a victim of a scam like this one please reach out to my Consumer Protection Section.”

Herring is urging all Virginians, including the immigrant community, to be wary of scams asking for hundreds of dollars for help with DMV applications, often through gift cards or other forms of payment. While some legitimate immigrant assistance organizations may charge a fee for translation services, DMV fees for a driver’s license or driver privilege card will never cost hundreds of dollars.

An overview of the application process and standard fees for driver’s licenses and driver privilege cards can be found here:

If you believe you or someone you know has been the victim of this or any other scam, reach out to the Consumer Protection Section:

