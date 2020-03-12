ACC Tournament closed to fans beginning Thursday
The ACC confirmed Thursday that the 2020 ACC Tournament will be closed to fans beginning with Thursday’s quarterfinal round.
“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”
