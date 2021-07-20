ACC leads with six quarterbacks on Davey O’Brien Watch List

Six ACC quarterbacks – the most of any conference – have been named to the 2021 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List released Tuesday.

Compiled by a subset of the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee, this year’s list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2021 college football season. All nominees are required to have previously started at least one game at an NCAA Division I institution.

ACC players on the Davey O’Brien Watch List

Malik Cunningham, Louisville, Jr., 6-1, 200, Montgomery, Ala.

Sam Howell, North Carolina, Jr., 6-1, 220, Indian Trail, N.C.

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College, Jr., 6-5, 226, Pittsburgh, Penn.

D’Eriq King, Miami, Sr., 5-11, 195, Manvel, Texas

McKenzie Milton, Florida State, Sr., 5-11, 192, Kapolei, Hawaii

D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson, So, 6-4, 250, Inland Empire, Calif.

Howell (2020), King (2018, 2020) and Milton (2017, 2018) were previous Davey O’Brien Award semifinalists.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. Appearing on the preseason watch list is not a requirement for a player to win the award.

For the second straight year, players honored as weekly Davey O’Brien Great 8 recipients, as well as any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee, will be added to form the official Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021, which will be announced on Monday, Oct. 25.

Sixteen semifinalists selected from the QB Class of 2021 list will be named on Monday, Nov. 8. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Monday, Nov. 22). The 2021 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 9, during The Home Depot College Football Awards. Fan voting on social media will again play a role in the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting totals when combined with the national selection committee’s ballots.

The 45th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.