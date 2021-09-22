ACC Football Championship Game set, for some reason, for primetime

For reasons unknown, the 2021 Subway ACC Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 4., at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

It’s not like it deserves to be in prime time, what with Clemson struggling, preseason Top 10 North Carolina already saddled with an ACC loss, pretty much everybody else laying eggs here, there and everywhere.

Maybe ABC thinks Notre Dame will somehow get an invite.

(Not that Notre Dame is worth watching in prime time this year, either.)

The Clemson-Notre Dame game last year was the most-viewed ACC Championship Game of all time, so, there’s that.

The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff in each of the previous eight seasons.

That streak will end in 2021.

Story by Chris Graham