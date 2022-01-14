5 digital marketing strategies that are dominating

Digital marketing is now an essential part of any successful business. Whether you’re trying to reach new customers or keep your current ones engaged, digital marketing is a powerful tool that can help you achieve your goals. But what is digital marketing, and why is it so important? In this article, we’ll discuss the basics of digital marketing and explain why it’s such an important tool for businesses of all sizes. We’ll also provide some tips for getting started with digital marketing yourself, by explaining the differences in marketing strategies. So, if you want to learn more about this essential business tool, keep reading.

SEO marketing

One of the most effective digital marketing strategies that have emerged over the last few years is SEO marketing. Marketing is essentially search engine optimization marketing and focuses on raising the visibility of your website by increasing its ranking with search engines.

If you aren’t aware, search engines handle around 63,000 searches per second, which means that in one year, around 2 trillion searches are made. By increasing your SEO ranking, you increase the chances of a user finding your website, which will naturally lead to more sales. There are several ways of increasing your SEO ranking, from creating great content to guest blogging, backlinking, improving site load speed, fixing broken links, optimizing your local search, and more. Hiring a reliable SEO agency like Finsbury Media found here is crucial to achieving a strong online presence. You might try and do it yourself, but having a professional help you is the key to success and building a solid reputation.

Mobile marketing

The second digital marketing strategy on this list that hasn’t proved to be incredibly popular over the last few years is mobile marketing. Mobile marketing isn’t anything new, but the recent change in consumer behavior has indicated that now is a great time to invest in this strategy. For example, more than half of the web traffic globally is from mobile devices.

In addition to this, 70% of time spent on mobile devices is spent on apps, which is around 4.2 hours a day on average. Essentially what this means is that if you want to reach your target audience, the best way to do this is through mobile marketing.

Email marketing

The next digital marketing strategy has been around for quite a long time and one could almost say that it is a form of traditional marketing; email marketing. You might be thinking that such an old marketing strategy won’t work in this digital age, however, email marketing is still one of the most effective forms of digital marketing.

Statistics show that for every $1 spent, businesses receive $44, which means that email marketing has an ROI of 4,400%. The casino industry is one of the most famous industries for using email marketing most effectively.

Video marketing

Another marketing strategy that has proved to be dominating over the last few years, is video marketing. Businesses and brands soon found out that consumers hate traditional advertising, and more than this, they hate being advertised to. With the introduction of social media apps such as Instagram and TikTok and the rise in popularity of short entertaining videos, marketers quickly understood that video marketing has a lot of potentials.

For example, around 65% of consumers will visit a brand’s website after seeing an entertaining video, and 70% of consumers stated that they have shared a brand’s video. This means that if you want to increase your conversions as well as increase your brand awareness, video marketing is the way to go.

Conversational marketing

The next form of digital marketing has been around for quite a long time and is kind of a form of traditional marketing. Over the last few years, conversational marketing seems to be dominating the marketing world. This is because, as mentioned, consumers’ habits have changed and now with access to instant information, as well as instant messaging apps, consumers no longer want to wait.

The use of chatbots and virtual sales assistants, as well as tailored emails and media, seem to be increasing sales tremendously. This is most likely because conversational marketing allows businesses and brands to engage with consumers on their terms, not the brands. It also helps to facilitate a relationship, and it feels like the consumer is talking with the business, and not the business talking to the consumer.

Story by William Smith

