3 Liberty field hockey players voted preseason All-BIG EAST

Published Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, 1:37 pm

LibertyThe Liberty field hockey team features three players on the preseason All-BIG EAST team. The Lady Flames were also picked to finish second in the league in the preseason coaches’ poll.

Liberty junior defender/midfielder Ashley Dykema was honored as the BIG EAST Field Hockey Preseason Defensive Player of the Year for a second straight year and also unanimously earned preseason all-conference honors.

Junior midfielder/forward Jill Bolton was unanimously tabbed to the preseason All-BIG EAST squad. Lady Flames senior goalkeeper Allison Schaefer also garnered inclusion on the preseason all-conference team.

Liberty has now been picked to finish second in the BIG EAST four straight years. The Lady Flames received one first-place vote and 42 points in the poll. Defending champion Connecticut was chosen to finish first in the league with seven first-place votes and 49 points.



