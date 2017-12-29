Waynesboro Police: Be alert of government grant scam

The Waynesboro Police Department wants citizens to be aware that the government grants scam has been occurring in the city. The Police Department has received at least two calls from citizens saying that they were contacted by someone as a part of this scam.

The citizens report that they are to use Western Union at Walmart. This is a huge red flag.

The government grant scam occurs when a citizen gets a call from someone purporting to be from the federal government indicating that he or she is the recipient of a federal grant because of a good record of paying income tax on time. The phone number that usually shows up is from a “202” area code which is Washington, D.C. The scammer indicates that the grant money can be used to pay for education costs, home repairs, home business expenses, or unpaid bills. The claim is the same: your application for a grant is guaranteed to be accepted, and you’ll never have to pay the money back.

Grant scammers generally follow a script: they congratulate you on your eligibility, then ask for your checking account information so they can “deposit your grant directly into your account,” or cover a one-time “processing fee.” The caller may even reassure you that you can get a refund if you’re not satisfied. In fact, you’ll never see the grant they promise; they will disappear with your money.

The Federal Trade Commission says following a few basic rules can keep consumers from losing money to these “government grant” scams: