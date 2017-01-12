Wanda, Magic Honky Tonk Band headline LIVE @ the WAYNE
Published Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 10:11 am
The return of Wanda Eaves Taylor and the debut of The Magic Honky Tonk Band will highlight the new LIVE @ the WAYNE on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m.
Eaves Taylor, the lead singer of the popular local favorites Wanda and the White Boys, helped headline a sold-out show at the Wayne in its debut season in 2016.
“We were thrilled to have Wanda on the stage last year, and look forward to her return for LIVE @ the WAYNE in January,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.
The Magic Honky Tonk Band, Samuel Hayden and Joshua Burtner, play a version of honky tonk that crosses a span of musical styles.
“From surf music to rock, from funk to country western, all with their signature energy and unique style, this band will have you both swaying to a dreamy melody and jumping to your feet, all in the same show,” Straight said.
Eaves Taylor and The Magic Honky Tonk Band will join the house band, The Boogie Kings, at the January show.
Tickets for the show are $15.
More information on the show is online at WayneTheatre.org. The Wayne Theatre ticket office is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets can also be ordered by phone at (540) 943-9999.
