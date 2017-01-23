 jump to example.com

Virginia Tech researchers using drones to learn how airborne microbes travel across the globe

Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 7:23 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

drones virginia tech

David Schmale (left) and Regina Hanlon launch a drone, which they are using to study microbes that travel through the air. Photo courtesy of Adam Ewing.

Take a deep breath. The air you’re breathing is home to tiny microbes that ride currents like molecular trapeze artists and can swing on transparent air streams for thousands of miles.

That is the subject of an article published in Scientific American  this week by two Virginia Tech researchers who are examining what is in the air and using drones to learn how airborne microbes travel across the globe.

“Many of the microorganisms we collect in the atmosphere are understudied or even new to science. We are only just beginning to appreciate the tremendous biodiversity of microorganisms in our atmosphere,” wrote David Schmale and Shane Ross.

Schmale is a professor of plant pathology, physiology, and weed science in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and an affliated researcher with the Fralin Life Science Institute. Ross is an associate professor ofbiomedical engineering and mechanics in the College of Engineering.

The team writes about how they have tracked the acrobatic pathways of those microbes by discovering how they contribute to plant disease and weather patterns, and travel through air and on water.

“Microbes in the atmosphere may be pathogens of plants, animals, and people. Some live in the clouds as invisible weather-makers, nucleating rain, hail, and even snow. Others are professional surfers, riding atmospheric waves in search of new homes in new locations,” the team wrote in the article. “Understanding how and when these plant pathogens are transported through the atmosphere to susceptible crops is a prerequisite for managing disease.”

The article is also a window into discoveries using drones to research pathogens.

“New tools and technology enable us to answer important questions about where these microbes are coming from, where they are going, and what they are doing in the atmosphere,” the team wrote.

Schmale and Ross have been tracking different species of fungi in the genus Fusarium in the atmosphere with drones and ground-based sampling devices.

One species, Fusarium graminearum, produces two types of spores that may be released from the debris of corn and small grains. When these spores land on wheat and the silks of flowering corn, the fungus takes over the developing kernels. The fungus can produce dangerous toxins, such as deoxynivalenol and zearalenone, a mytotoxin that mimics the hormone estrogen. These toxins can threaten domestic animal health.

When the team analyzed Fusarium colonies collected in the atmosphere with drones, they found that some of the fungi were airborne for several hours, a sufficient amount of time to be affected by large-scale weather patterns tens to hundreds of miles long.

Dust also makes for handy molecular taxicabs. Some microbes travel across continents on dust particles when they might otherwise be subsumed by ultraviolet light exposure, the team wrote. So popular are the global dust lanes for microbes that an estimated hundreds of millions of tons of African dust land in Florida every year.

The pair also discuss how microbes induce weather. Some strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae produce a protein that may facilitate precipitation. This bacterium is part of a commercial product that makes artificial snow.

Funding from a number of different programs through the National Science Foundation has supported the researchers’ work on the atmospheric transport of microorganisms.

Microorganisms are high fliers not only on land, but also in the sea and other aquatic environments as well. Schmale and Ross discovered that aerosolization of microbes may occur when waves crash, bubbles burst, wind sweeps across still water surfaces, or from impacts from droplets splashing.

The team has been collecting microbes using drones and unmanned boats in and over water. It is the next unexplored frontier of microbial transport, according to the team.

Still breathing?

To paraphrase Morpheus from the Matrix, “You think that’s air you’re breathing now?” How do you define air? Schmale and Ross say the answer might be more than oxygen — it may be the microbes themselves.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward

Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

Marial Shayok: Improved play keys UVA in ACC winning streak

Marial Shayok came out of the gate looking like the latest in a line of UVA guards picking up the slack for guys lost to the NBA.

Your game MVP for #16 UVA: Would you believe Jack Salt?

Remember when UVA center Jack Salt got two minutes at Pitt? Two minutes for the starting center. That same Jack Salt couldn’t get off the court Saturday. Literally.

Movie on Augusta County WWII POW camp screening at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is hosting a screening of a documentary about an Augusta County World War II POW camp.

UVA Board of Visitors to begin organizing presidential search

UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan has asked the Board of Visitors to begin a presidential search process that will determine her successor.

Can Trump revive manufacturing? Waynesboro as a case study

Waynesboro isn’t the Rust Belt, but if you know the city’s economic history at all, well, it isn’t all that different.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Democrats and the media

Chris Graham talks about the upcoming inauguration, protests by Democrats and the whining of the news media in today's Street Knowledge podcast.

Bathroom bill is dead: But what about that LGBT anti-discrimination bill?

Minutes after killing the bathroom bill, a GOP-controlled committee killed a bill that would have protected LGBT individuals from being fired for being gay.

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 